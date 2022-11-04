Prime Video To Live Stream India's Tour Of New Zealand Beginning On November 18

The T20I team features as many as eight in-form players from the T20 World Cup squad including, Hardik, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Video will live stream India's tour of New Zealand beginning on November 18. The limited-over series will consist of three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs and will be available to watch live and exclusively on Prime Video, the official rights holder to exclusively stream all men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand for the India market.

Fans excited to watch the bi-lateral series live on Prime Video will also get an additional ringside view into the storied rivalry between two giants of the short format game, as the streaming service announced today the launch of a six-part mini-series Taking Guard: India’s Quest for Kiwi Glory.

"Taking Guard explores India’s fabled rivalry with the Kiwis, going back to 1967, through archival match footage, soundbites, and graphics. The documentary moves seamlessly through varied themes chronicling India’s tour to New Zealand over the years. Former greats of the game, who lend their voice in telling this riveting story include Ravi Shastri, Ajit Agarkar, Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, and Ian Smith. Harsha Bhogle, who has not only witnessed this rivalry from close quarters but has been the voice narrating the highs and lows from some of these matches from the commentary box, also talks about his experience," the video-streaming platform said in a statement.

The new series launched exclusively on Prime Video today.

“At Prime Video we are committed to super-serving our customers in India, providing on-demand access best in entertainment across formats, genres, and languages,” said Chaitanya Divan, Head of Sports, Prime Video, India.

“We are now excited to bring them the best in live sports and provide a new viewing experience of the much anticipated bi-lateral tour this November, between the two titans of the cricketing world – India and New Zealand.”

“Indians have a huge appetite for cricket and we are excited to present the new exclusive mini-series Taking Guard before India’s highly-anticipated tour to New Zealand in a few weeks. Featuring insights and analysis from cricketing legends, Taking Guard casts the spotlight on the rivalry between the two countries, which barely sees any baring of the teeth, snarling or heated moments on the field but is full of intense competition and peppered with mutual respect,” Divan added.

This mini-series is part of Prime Video’s special programming initiative around the upcoming series that starts on November 18 with the first T20I and concludes with the last ODI on November 30. As a part of the multi-year partnership, international men’s and women’s cricket matches played in New Zealand across all formats – will be available exclusively on Prime Video India.