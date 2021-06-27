Cheteshwar Pujara has been facing the heat again with many experts and cricket pundits calling for his exclusion from the playing XI. However, the question continues -- what is exactly wrong with Pujara?

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Nearly three years ago, Cheteshwar Pujara had emerged as a hero for India as the Men in Blue won their first-ever Test series in Australia. In that series, Pujara scored 521 runs along with three centuries, helping Virat Kohli's boys beat Australia in their own backyard.

However, things have widely changed for Pujara since then as the 33-year-old has struggled to score runs at a consistent level. Pujara was expected to play a crucial role in ICC WTC Final against New Zealand, but maverick failed miserably and scored just 8 and 15 runs in his two innings.

South African pacer Dale Steyn, who has played several games against Pujara, has found something interesting. According to the legendary Pacer, Pujara has cut down on playing shots off his backfoot, which he feels is a reason why India's number three is struggling to score runs.

"I just remember Pujara playing great off his legs. Very, very good off his legs, and eyes underneath the ball. But I do remember him playing some magical cut shots and backfoot drives. Maybe on pitches that a little bit quicker – and Indian wickets are not quick – he played some beautiful balls underneath his eyes through the cover. It's a part of the game that I feel he has lost," Steyn said on ESPNCricinfo.

Notably, former India batsman WV Raman had also noted that Pujara needs to play a "few more shots". Speaking to an English daily, Raman said that a batsman like Pujara should "make use of the scoring opportunities" otherwise he will continue struggling in England.

"You can get away with that in India, Australia, where there is not much swing and seam. But both happen a lot in England. In Australia, you will have bounce, you might have a bit of seam but in England, you will have to cope with all three at times. It is important not to let the scoring opportunities go," he told Hindustan Times.

Earlier in 2015 too, experts had raised the same concerns that Pujara defends sometimes "unnecessarily" which creates pressure on the batsman who is playing at the other end.

While Pujara has won India many matches, he needs to work on his shots quickly as time might run out soon for him. Skipper Virat Kohli after India's loss at the WTC final has already hinted that the team management might make some big changes in the playing XI for the England series and the axe, as per experts, might fall on Pujara.

"You have to reassess and replan and understand what dynamics work for the team and how we can be fearless. Bring in the right people who have the right mindset to perform," Kohli had said in a press conference.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma