New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after Rohit Sharma was added to the Test squad for India's four-match series against Australia, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that the opener is yet to completely recover from the hamstring injury he suffered in the recently-concluded IPL 2020.

"Rohit is still 70 per cent (fit). Why don't you find out from Rohit himself? That is why he is still not picked from the ODIs and T20s down under. He has been added to the Test squad. Certain things are confidential in a board. Don't need to tell everything, but things are going on," Ganguly said in an interview to The Week magazine.

India will play its first test against Australia in Adelaide on December 17. Sharma had suffered a hamstring tear in his left leg on October 18, but played for Mumbai Indians in the final three IPL 2020 encounters. In a statement issued earlier this month, BCCI had said that the opener was rested for India's T20 and ODI series against Australia, but he will be fit to play the test series.

"The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma's fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Mr Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India's Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the statement read.

Ganguly further said in the interview that wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha will be fit to play the test series against Australia.

“The BCCI trainers, physic, and Wridhi himself know that he has two hamstring issues. People don’t understand injuries, that is why they talk rubbish. Wridhi is travelling to Australia because he will be fit for Tests. He is not part of the shorter formats,” he said.

