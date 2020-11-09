Indian skipper Virat Kohli will return to India after playing the first test against Australia in Adelaide. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January, 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma has been included in the squad for India's four-match test series against Australia later this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday, adding that the opener has been rested for the ODI and T20 series.

"The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma's fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Mr Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India's Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," BCCI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli will return to India after playing the first test in Adelaide. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January, 2021.

"At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide," he added.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja