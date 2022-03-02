New Delhi/ Dublin | Jagran Sports Desk: The Cricket Ireland (CI) on Wednesday confirmed that the Indian cricket team will tour Ireland for a short two-match T20I series in June this year ahead of their scheduled England tour.

India last played Ireland in 2018 and had won the two-match T20I series 2-0.

According to the CI, the two T20Is would be played in Malahide on June 26 and 28. However, regular players such as skipper Rohit Sharma, senior batsman Virat Kohli, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and pacer Jasprit Bumrah won't be a part of the tour.

"We are delighted to welcome back India Men's team for the first time since 2018, as well as the number one-ranked ODI side – the Black Caps, who were last here in 2017," news agency PTI quoted Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, as saying.

"Just as important, given we will shortly be heading to a T20 WC, are the two T20I series against South Africa and Afghanistan. Our thanks goes to Gloucestershire Cricket Club for agreeing to host the South African series."

"We decided to postpone both this year's planned tour to Zimbabwe in April and the home Bangladesh series into 2023. Even with these changes, we're still hosting a record amount of men's cricket against some of the world's top teams this year – with more exciting announcements to come around our women's fixtures," Deutrom added.

Following the two-match T20I series against Ireland, the Indian team will tour England. The Men in Blue will play six white-ball games - three T20Is and three one-day internationals (ODIs) - against the English side from July 7.

Before the limited-overs games, the two sides will play the last summer's fifth Test at Edgbaston on July 1 which was rescheduled following a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. The Indian team currently leads the five-match Test series 2-1.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma