New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After unceremonious exit of Virat Kohli from ODI and T20I captaincy, the twenty second year of twenty first century is scheduled to be packed with contests for Team India, both at home and outside. While at present Team India is touring South Africa, the next big assignment for Rohit Sharma-led ODI team will be in England before Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.
India will also see South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka at home, with the international formats set to see a bimonthly off from the beginning of April 2021 for Indian Premier League (IPL).
Here is Team India’s schedule for 2022:
India’s Tour of South Africa (ongoing; till January 23)
2nd Test - January 3-7, Johannesburg
3rd Test - January 11-15, Cape Town
1st ODI - January 19, Paarl
2nd ODI - January 21, Paarl
3rd ODI - January 23, Cape Town
West Indies’ tour of India (Feb 6 to Feb 20)
1st ODI - February 6, Ahmedabad
2nd ODI - February 9, Jaipur
3rd ODI - February 12, Kolkata
1st T20I - February 15, Cuttack
2nd T20I - February 18, Vizag
3rd T20I: February 20, Trivandrum
Sri Lanka’s tour of India (Feb 25 - Mar 18)
1st Test - February 25-March 1, Bengaluru
2nd Test - March 5-9, Mohali
1st T20I: March 13, Mohali
2nd T20I: March 15, Dharamsala
3rd T20I: March 18, Lucknow
South Africa’s tour of India (June 9 - June 19)
1st T20I - June 9, Chennai
2nd T20I - June 12, Bengaluru
3rd T20I: June 14, Nagpur
4th T20I: June 17, Rajkot
5th T20I: June 19, Delhi
India’s tour of England (July 7 to July 17)
1st T20I - July 7, Southampton
2nd T20I - July 9, Birmingham
3rd T20I - July 10, Nottingham
1st ODI - July 12, London
2nd ODI - July 14, London
3rd ODI - July 17, Manchester
India’s tour of West Indies
Dates are yet to be announced.
Asia Cup
Dates are yet to be announced.
T20 World Cup
October 16 to November 13.
India’s tour of Bangladesh
Dates are yet to be announced.
