New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After unceremonious exit of Virat Kohli from ODI and T20I captaincy, the twenty second year of twenty first century is scheduled to be packed with contests for Team India, both at home and outside. While at present Team India is touring South Africa, the next big assignment for Rohit Sharma-led ODI team will be in England before Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

India will also see South Africa, West Indies and Sri Lanka at home, with the international formats set to see a bimonthly off from the beginning of April 2021 for Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here is Team India’s schedule for 2022:

India’s Tour of South Africa (ongoing; till January 23)

2nd Test - January 3-7, Johannesburg

3rd Test - January 11-15, Cape Town

1st ODI - January 19, Paarl

2nd ODI - January 21, Paarl

3rd ODI - January 23, Cape Town

West Indies’ tour of India (Feb 6 to Feb 20)

1st ODI - February 6, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI - February 9, Jaipur

3rd ODI - February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I - February 15, Cuttack

2nd T20I - February 18, Vizag

3rd T20I: February 20, Trivandrum

Sri Lanka’s tour of India (Feb 25 - Mar 18)

1st Test - February 25-March 1, Bengaluru

2nd Test - March 5-9, Mohali

1st T20I: March 13, Mohali

2nd T20I: March 15, Dharamsala

3rd T20I: March 18, Lucknow

South Africa’s tour of India (June 9 - June 19)

1st T20I - June 9, Chennai

2nd T20I - June 12, Bengaluru

3rd T20I: June 14, Nagpur

4th T20I: June 17, Rajkot

5th T20I: June 19, Delhi

India’s tour of England (July 7 to July 17)

1st T20I - July 7, Southampton

2nd T20I - July 9, Birmingham

3rd T20I - July 10, Nottingham

1st ODI - July 12, London

2nd ODI - July 14, London

3rd ODI - July 17, Manchester

India’s tour of West Indies

Dates are yet to be announced.

Asia Cup

Dates are yet to be announced.

T20 World Cup

October 16 to November 13.

India’s tour of Bangladesh

Dates are yet to be announced.

