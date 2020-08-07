India will host the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, while Australia will host the event in 2022, according to reports. The ICC Women's ODI World Cup, which was scheduled to be held in February next year has been postponed to 2022.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India will host the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, while Australia will host the event in 2022, according to reports. Australia were to hold the 2020 edition of the ICC tournament but it had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The ICC Women's ODI World Cup, which was scheduled to be held in February next year has been postponed to 2022.

The International Business Corporation, the business development wing of the ICC has reportedly taken the decisions during a virtual meeting on Friday. The ICC had postponed the 2020 T20 World Cup to 2021 but maintained that the 2022 edition will also be held. However, it had not named the hosts and it has now been decided that the tournament will be played in Australia.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the ICC has left the decision on Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the earlier has agreed to let India host the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup.

The Women's ODI World Cup, which was to be held in New Zealand between February 6 and March 7, 2021, will now be held in 2022. However, there is no confirmation if the event will be held in New Zealand or in any other country.

India will also hold the 2023 ICC Men's ODI World Cup. India had co-hosted the 2011 edition of the men's 50-over ICC tournament with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The final of the tournament was played between India and Sri Lanka and the Indian cricket won the title.

Meanwhile, the ICC is yet to take any decision on the final of Test Championship, which was earlier scheduled to be played in June next year. However, with several tests series being postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it is highly likely the final of the ICC Test Championship is also postponed.

