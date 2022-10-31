Rohit, Virat, Rahul Rested For T20Is Against New Zealand, Shikhar Dhawan To Lead ODI Side

THE Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the Men in Blue's squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against New Zealand.

India skipper Rohit Sharma and senior players including Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the limited-overs series against Kiwis as the tour will begin following the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Hardik Pandya has been named skipper for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand while Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI side.

Speedster Umran Malik has been included in both squads against the Kiwis while Shahbaz Ahmed gets his maiden call-up for the ODIs.

Rishabh Pant will play the role of Pandya's deputy on the New Zealand tour while Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin miss out on the 16-member T20I squad.

India will be touring New Zealand for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs after the World T20 in Australia. The series will be held between November 18 to 30 and New Zealand will return to India for a white-ball series in January next year.

Team India will play three T20Is and three ODIs in New Zealand. The first T20I will be played on November 18, followed by the second and third on November 20 and November 22, respectively. The three-match ODI series will start on November 25. The last time India toured New Zealand was in January-February 2020.

Squad for NZ T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Squad for NZ ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.