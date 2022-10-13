'India Played Timid Cricket In World Events': Nasser Hussain's Bold Statement Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2022

It has been a long wait for India to add another ICC title to their cabinet. India's last ICC title came in 2013 when the MS Dhoni-led side defeated England to lift the ICC Champions Trophy. Since then India played in two ICC finals but failed to add another feather to their name. In the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to break the deadlock of the ICC title as they are one of the favourites of the tournament.

However, due to injuries, India will be without their two star players Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Reserve list pacer Deepak Chahar has also been ruled out of the tournament due to injury while Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have departed for Australia as the possible replacement for Bumrah.

Days ahead of the marquee event, former England skipper Nasser Hussain has given a bold statement on India's performance in the ICC megaevents and commented that Men in Blue has to come out of their shell to do wonders in elite tournaments.

"India's issues have been ICC events really. They have been going around beating everyone, with a variety of players, they have rotated and rested. They have hugely experienced cricketers from the IPL and high-class T20 cricketers. But they played some timid cricket in world events, almost gone into their shell. There is a different mindset from a bilateral to a World Cup. They definitely played some fearful cricket in the last World Cup, especially in the powerplays. They have got to keep that hitting potential from Rohit, Rahul. Suryakumar Yadav has been in unbelievable form," Hussain said in a podcast on Sky Sports.

"They are missing two great cricketers in Bumrah and Jadeja. Got to keep the same mindset that they have shown in the bilaterals in the last year or so," he added.

India is currently in Perth and will travel to Brisbane to play two warm-up matches before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.