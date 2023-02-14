India Pacer Reveals How He Backed Mohammed Shami On Match-Fixing Allegations Against Him In The Past

One of the key assets in the current Indian bowling line-up, Mohammed Shami is among the most exciting fast bowlers to grace the game of cricket. However, in his 10-year long international career, Shami has been rocked by some controversies as extreme as match-fixing allegations.

In the year 2018, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan levelled serious allegations of match-fixing against him. The allegations were so serious that BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) were forced to put an enquiry on the bowler.

Recently, in an episode of the "Rise of New India" by Cricbuzz, pacer Ishant Sharma revealed how he backed Mohammed Shami against these allegations in front of the ACU (Anti-Corruption Unit).

"I had a word with him and he did share of lot on the topic. Whatever had happened, the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) had approached us all, and they had asked us whether Shami could do a match-fixing or not. Just like policemen lodge a complaint...I was asked everything and all was written down.

I had told them, 'I don't know his personal things but I'm 200 percent sure he can't do that because I know him that well." When he heard I said those words, he realised that what I think of him and our bond became stronger," Ishant said in the video.

However, BCCI gave a clean chit to Shami after a proper investigation.