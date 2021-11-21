Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday once again won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final T20I against New Zealand at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. Rohit, after winning his third toss in a row, said that KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin have been rested, adding that Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal will play in their place.

New Zealand in this game would led by Mitchell Santner. The Men in Blue, meanwhile, would look to register a clean-sweep after displaying a dominant display to claim an unassasinable lead of 2-0 in the three-match T20I series against the Black Caps.

Here are the LIVE Updates from India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata:

18:37 hours: Yeah (would have bowled). Last few games it has been wet because of the dew. There has been dew throughout. Whatever we do we have to do it well. We have been close, lost a couple of phases especially in the last game during the middle overs with the bat, we got off to a great start.. But that's just the way. The Indian openers have come out and build partnerships. We are not far away and hopefully we can put up a complete game today. That's (Southee) the only change, says Mitchell Santner.

18:33 hours: We are going to bat first. Pitch looks a little sticky and we want to challenge ourselves as a batting unit. We gotta try various things and this is one of them. We want to put runs on the board and give the new set of bowlers a target to defend. KL and Ashwin are rested. Ishan and Chahal come in. We are very clear as to what we want to do that's why Ishan has to wait for his opportunity, Chahal as well, he has been a champion bowler for us, says Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

18:30 hours: Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bat first

18:25 hours: Toss to take place shortly.

18:15 hours: Here's a look at the probable playing XI of both sides:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant/ Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/ Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips (wicket-keeper), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Tim Southee (captain), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.

18:05 hours: Following is the full squad of both teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Mohd Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi.

18:00 hours: The third T20I will be played today at 7 pm at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The toss will be held at 6.30 pm.

