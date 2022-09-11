India Need To Address Injuries Happening Outside The Cricket Field: Virender Sehwag

Indian players celebrates the dismissal during the Asia Cup Super Four match against Afghanistan. (Photo: ANI)

Former India attacking batter Virender Sehwag has pointed out a serious issue which has been affecting Indian cricket team quite a lot in the recent times. The veteran opening batter has criticised players for spending too much time in the gym and suffering off the field injuries.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, India's campaign ended with 101-run victory over Afghanistan in their last Super 4 game after failing to qualify for the final. India lost their back-to-back Super 4 games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka which resulted in their second round exit from the tournament.

India missed the services of their premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and T20I specialist Harshal Patel due to injuries. India lost all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja due to an knee injury which he didn't visibly suffered on the field.

"India's problems have been injuries that didn't happen on the cricket field. No one is addressing that,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"Hardik Pandya got injured while bowling. Most of the players are getting injured at the gym or outside the match. We didn't see Jadeja getting injured on a cricket field. After the match, we came to know that he has an injury. That means the things that are happening outside or in the gym need to be addressed," he added.

Sehwag further said that gym is not above the skills and once the series is underway lifting weights should be minimised.



“Skills are important. Once you are in the Indian team and playing a series, gym is not as important as skills. If you have a two-month break, then fitness becomes important,” Sehwag said.

Stating legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's example, Sehwag said Tendulkar used to minimise his weight training while playing series to avoid injuries.

“I learnt this from Sachin Tendulkar. Whenever he came into the team, I never saw him lifting more than 6-8kg weights. I asked him, 'what's the point of lifting such low weights?' He replied, 'this is my maintenance. I've to play a match, I'm only doing this to keep my rhythm intact, so that I don't lose my power',” said Sehwag.

“You see the players these days, Virat Kohli and others posting videos of lifting 50-60-70kg weights during a series, which actually increases the chances of injury,” he added.