'India Ne Marwa Diya Humein': Shoaib Akhtar Disappointed With India's Loss As Pak Chances Shrink

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at India's loss against South Africa which diminished the Babar Azam-led side's hope to reach the semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

After losing their games against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan's chances to make it to the final four hugely depend on India as they share the same group (2). Currently, South Africa and India sit the first and second place in the Group 2 points table respectively. With the win against Netherlands, Pakistan have only two points and are placed at fifth spot only better than Netherlands.

“India ne marwa diya humein (India have nearly killed our chances) by losing to South Africa. Not India’s fault though, Pakistan played so badly. We left this thing on others. I was wishing and hoping, India would come strong and hard. This shows that when you are against a quality bowling attack, the condition of the subcontinent teams come out in the open,” Akhtar said in his Youtube channel.

Bhaiyo bahut jaldi main hain? pic.twitter.com/QVIf9Y4bj0 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 30, 2022

Commenting on India's five-wicket loss against Proteas, the Rawalpindi Express said Men in Blue's batting was exposed to fast bowling in the clash. India were reduced to 49/5 in 8.3 overs after opting to bat. India posted a respectable total of 133/9 in 20 overs after Suryakumar Yadav played a knock of 68 runs.

“India have been exposed in front of South Africa's fast bowling but they were not out and about because they’ll have easier matches now. Pakistan have to face a difficult opponent in South Africa. It still looks difficult and impossible but I am still backing my tea. Let’s see what happens,” Akhtar said.

“It’s not easy playing in these pitches. If Indian batters played with a bit of restraint, 150 would have been a winning total here but India left us very disappointed,” he added.

Pakistan have to win their last two games against South Africa and Pakistan in order to keep themselves in contention for a semifinal spot. Pakistan can finish at the most with six points and will depend on others to advance to the next stage of the marquee event.



“Now onwards, Pakistan’s chances are very limited. I was wishing India would defeat South Africa and then if Pakistan could also defeat South Africa, we would have had a chance. But now it seems like, South Africa will be ready to inflict some damage on us. They have become contenders to win the World Cup. I had apprehensions with the Pakistan team selection. Now result is in front of you," Akhtar said.