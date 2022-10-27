India Men's And Women's Cricketers To Get Same Match Fee; Know All About BCCI's Pay Equity Policy

In a historic and much-awaited decision, the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the equal pay policy for centrally-contracted women cricketers which will enable them to get the same match fees as male cricketers.

BCCI secretary announced the decision and called it a landmark decision and a new era of gender equality in Indian cricket.

Newly appointed BCCI president Roger Binny said the decision will boost women's cricket in the country.

“In our Apex Council meeting today, we have made a marquee decision on pay equity for our women cricketers. Our women players will be paid the same match fees as men in international cricket. This decision sets the platform to grow and develop cricket. I believe this is a significant step forward for women’s cricket and the game overall.”

As per the BCCI's new pay equity policy, the Indian women's cricketers will now be paid Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I, the same as their male counterparts.

The new policy will replace the existing pay scheme for women's cricketers which gave them Rs 1 lakh each for ODIs and T20Is and Rs 4 lakh for each Test match.

India have now joined New Zealand to introduce an equal pay policy for its contracted male and female cricketers.

However, BCCI have not made it clear whether they'll upgrade the contract system for women cricketers in the country as there is still a huge pay disparity.

Indian women's team has had significant success in recent months. They followed their silver-medal finish at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in August with a historic 3-0 ODI series sweep of England in England in September.

Earlier this month, India beat Sri Lanka to clinch a record seventh Asia Cup crown in Bangladesh. They are set to host Australia next for five T20Is in November and December.