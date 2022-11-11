India Is The Most Under-Performing White-Ball Team In History: Former England Captain

Indian players walk back to the pavilion after suffering defeat against England in the semifinal match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval. (Photo: ANI)

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed India by calling them the 'most under-performing white-ball team in history' following their stumbling 10-wicket defeat against England in the T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday.

The veteran cricketer went on to criticise Men in Blue and reminded them of their performance in the ICC events following the 2011 World Cup title.

India have failed to lift any of the ICC events barring the 2013 Champions Trophy which they won by defeating England by five runs.

India have played in two finals since the 2011 title which included 2014 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy. In both the summit clashes, Men in Blue suffered defeats and missed out on coveted titles.

“India are the most under-performing white-ball team in history. Every player in the world who goes to the Indian Premier League says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered?” Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph.

“Since winning the 50 over World Cup on home soil in 2011 what have they done? Nothing. India are playing a white-ball game that is dated and have done for years…

“Even in their own backyard at the 2016 World T20 they did not reach the final. They were nowhere last year. This time it took an outrageous innings by Virat Kohli, probably the best in T20 of all time, to beat Pakistan in the group stages. They massively underachieve for their skill levels.”

This was the second ICC event where India failed in the semifinal in the last three years. Former England skipper further termed India's limited-over approach outdated and feels that the side lack the T20I process.

"India are playing a white-ball game that is dated, and have done for years. I am just staggered by how they play T20 cricket for the talent they have. They have the players, but just do not have the right process in place," Vaughan wrote for the Sydney Morning Herald.

"They have to go for it. Why do they give the opposition bowlers the first five overs to bed in? For all the advantages India have, they must win more ... They massively underachieve for their skill levels,' added Vaughan, who was left 'staggered' by the team's lack of tactical nous," he added.

Former England batter Nasser Hussain echoed many of Vaughan's sentiments in a Daily Mail column after the demolition job in Adelaide.

"I said in these pages that India at the top of their order still play a bit of an old-fashioned game and even their former coach Ravi Shastri talked of the need for them to change," he wrote.

"Yet they were still too timid. India must have known they would need to get an above par score against this England batting line-up yet they plodded along and if it was not for Hardik at the end they would have been way below par," he added.