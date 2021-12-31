Dubai | Jagran Sports Desk: India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets in Under-19 Asia Cup final interrupted by rain multiple times. Sri Lanka managed to score 108/9 in 38 overs, following which India was to chase the target of 102 runs as per Duckworth Lewis method.

India's target was further revised to 102 from 99 in the middle of the chase.

India chased the target, credit the unbeaten half-century opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (56*) and Shaik Rasheed’s 31 runs knock. This is India's eighth U-19 Asia Cup title win.

Raghuvanshi and Rasheed played an unbeaten 96-run stand to bring U-19 Asia Cup home. For India, left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal claimed an impresive figure 3/11, while off-spinner Kaushal Tambe took two wickets.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to a poor start as the side lost two wickets at 15 runs in the 11th over. Sri Lanka's top order struggled to reach the double-digit mark scoring just 37 in the 20 overs.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, Sri Lanka were soon found reeling 57/7. The match was halted due to rain when Sri Lanka were on 74/7 from 32.5 overs.

When the final resumed, the match was reduced to 38 overs per side and Sri Lanka scored 106/9 in the allotted overs.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 106/9 (Yasiru Rodrigo 19*; Vicky Ostwal 3-11) vs India 104/1 (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 56*, Shaik Rasheed 31*; Yasiru Rodrigo 1-12) DLS method

