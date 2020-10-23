Virat Kohli-men could be forced to play two tests each in Adelaide and Sydney if the quarantine issues persist.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India and Australia may play the four-match test series in the twin venues of Adelaide and Sydney amid the quarantine issues, sources close to the development in the BCCI told news agency ANI.

As per the tour schedule released on Thursday, the first match is set to be held in Adelaide, while Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane will hold the second, third and fourth match respectively. However, the BCCI sources have told the agency that the Virat Kohli-men could be forced to play two tests each in Adelaide and Sydney if the quarantine issues persist.

“The original plan obviously goes Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. But if there are coronavirus-related issues, we may look at playing the four Tests across two venues rather than four. In such a scenario, we look at Adelaide and Sydney,” the sources said.

The development comes a day after the Australian government gave the green signal for India's tour of Australia 2020. The Indian players, who are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for IPL 2020, will directly to go Australia to play 3 one day internationals (ODIs), 3 T20Is and 4 Tests. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Cricket Australia and the New South Wales state government have come to an agreement, allowing the Indian team to train in Sydney during its mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

It remains to be seen whether Indian pacers Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar — who had sustained injuries in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League — will be part of the squad for the Australia tour.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja