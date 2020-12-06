India had won the first T20 International against Australia by 11 runs in Canberra.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India will look to wrap up the series when they face Australia in the second T20 International at Sydney Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The visitors had won the first T20 by 11 runs in Canberra.

Australia suffered a massive setback ahead of the match when their star pacer Mitchell Starc withdrew himself from the squad due to a "family illness." India, on the other hand, will miss the service of Ravindra Jadeja as he has been ruled out of the series due to concussion.

Here are the latest updates from the second ODI between India and Australia:

Matthew Wade gets runout after smashing half-century off 25 balls

A fiery knock from Wade comes to an end with a run-out. Glenn Maxwell has come in to bat with Steven Smith.

Matthew Wade smashes half-century off 25 balls

A captain's knock by Matthew Wade in a must-win match for Australia. 52 runs off 26 balls, with 10 fours and a six.

Australia off to flying start after invited to bat first

Australia are off to a flyer after invited to bat first, with 46 runs scored in the first four overs. Matthew Wade has scored 34 runs in just 17 balls.

Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short begin Australia's innings

Matthew Wade and D'Arcy Short have begun Australia's innings. Marcus Stoinis will bat lower down. Deepak Chahar is with the new ball.

Playing XI:

Australia: D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (Wk,C), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye

India: KL Rahul (Wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

India win toss, opt to bowl against Australia

India have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in the second T20I.

Toss at 1:10 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 1:10 pm

Squads of both sides:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, A'Arcy Short and Adam Zampa

Posted By: Lakshay Raja