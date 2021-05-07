The squad will be led by Virat Kohli while Ajinkya Rahane will continue to be his deputy. The 20-member squad saw the return of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batsman Hanuma Vihari.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the Indian team's squad for the upcoming five-match Test series against England and the final of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship. The squad will be led by Virat Kohli while Ajinkya Rahane will continue to be his deputy.

The 20-member squad saw the return of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, batsman Hanuma Vihari and pacer Mohammed Shami. All three -- Jadeja, Vihari and Shami -- were injured during the four-match Border-Gavaskar series in Australia last year.

Meanwhile, the squad also saw the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who had left the England series midway earlier this year to get married. On the other hand, spin bowling all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, who had impressed during the four-match England series, retained their place while Hardik Pandya was dropped from the squad.

The BCCI has also announced that Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Arzan Nagwaswalla have been kept as standby players.

The final of the World Test Championship will be played against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22 while the five-match Test series against England will be played at Nottingham (August 4-8), Lords (August 12-16), Leeds (August 25-29), The Oval (September 2-6) and Manchester (September 10-14).

Following is the complete squad of the Indian team for the 5-match Test series against England and ICC WTC final:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Arzan Nagwaswalla

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma