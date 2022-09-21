India Announce Squad For Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022

Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday named 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 in Bangladesh.

The seven-team tournament will commence on October 1 and the final will be played on October 15. Apart from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia and UAE will compete in the eighth edition of the competition.

India have picked the strong squad for the tournament as all the senior players including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma will feature in the tournament. Rodrigues is set to return after missing India's tour of England due to injury.

Shafali Verma, Mandhana, Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha and KP Navgire are the batters named in the squad along with captain Harmanpreet.



In the pace-bowling department, the trio of Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh and Pooja Vastrakar will lead the charge. Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad along with all-rounder Deepti are the spinning options for India in the competition.

India also named two standby players in Taniya Bhatia and Simran Dil Bahadur.

India will start their campaign on the opening day of the tournament against Sri Lanka. They next play against Malaysia on October 3 and UAE on October 4 on successive days before taking on Pakistan on October 7.

India will play hosts Bangladesh on October 8 before taking on minnows Thailand in their last round robin game on October 10.

India’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire

Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur