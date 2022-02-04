New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The International Council of Wheelchair Cricket met this week in a virtual meet in which it was decided that India and 6 other countries – Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Iran – will play Wheelchair Cricket T-20 Asia Cup in Pakistan in 2023. “The majority of the members appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Wheelchair Cricket Council to uplift the game of wheelchair cricket its excellence level,” an official statement said.

The Wheelchair Cricket T-20 Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan in Jan-Feb 2023.

The International Council of Wheelchair Cricket also announced the promotion of Ghazal Khan, CEO of Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI) as the Director of International Affairs.

On this occasion Ghazal Khan extended her gratitude to all the members of ICWC and Indian Wheelchair Cricket. Ghazal Khan said, “I am very enthusiastic about wheelchair cricket and we have a lot of great tournaments ahead of Wheelchair Cricket, to participate in 2nd Asia Cup will absolutely be a gear changing tournament for Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team.”

ICWC to open doors to new members from other countries

A total of seven Asian member countries of ICWC will participate in 2nd Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan. The International Council of Wheelchair Cricket also emphasised to open the doors for new members to other continents, in this regard from Africa, Zimbabwe and Liberia are willing to be the new associate members of ICWC after the next ICWC meeting. Cambodia, Uganda and West Indies will be under focus in the immediate future to be ICWC members.

