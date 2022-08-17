Ind vs Zim 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st ODI Between India And Zimbabwe

KL Rahul-led India will play the first ODI of the three-match series against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Men in Blue coach Rahul Dravid will try to test different combinations in the playing XI keeping in eye the next year's ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India.

KL Rahul will make his comeback on the cricket field after a break due to injury and later contracting COVID19. The 30-year-old will be eager to score runs against Zimbabwe, against whom he made his ODI debut in 2016.

India will look to continue their winning streak as they are coming after a dominating 3-0 series win against West Indies in the ODIs. The visiting side will be playing in the absence of star players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya among others. This series will be final opportunity for the side to make any adjustments ahead of the Asia Cup.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe have defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series. Skipper Regis Chakabva and his side will try to replicate Bangladesh success story against giant Indian team.

The 2nd and 3rd ODI will take place on August 20 and 22 respectively. All the matches will take place at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: When and Where to watch live streaming?

The India vs Zimbabwe ODI series will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. The ODIs will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app.

India squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe squad: Regis Chakabva (c), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.