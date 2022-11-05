IND vs ZIM, T20 WC 2022: What Will Happen If Rain Plays Spoilsport During India vs Zimbabwe Clash

THE ONGOING T20I World Cup in Australia has reached a point of deadlock with only one team, of the total 12, qualifying for the semi-final stage. In group 1, only New Zealand qualified for the semis. Australia, second on the points table, is still on verge of ouster if England wins its last match against Sri Lanka. In group 2, no team has qualified so far, however, India and South Africa are the two top contenders in the semis.

Meanwhile, the ongoing T20 World Cup has witnessed rain playing the spoilsport in several crucial matches in the Super 12 stage. In Group 2, India is leading the points table with 6 points followed by South Africa (5 points) and Pakistan (4 Points). If India's match against Zimbabwe is washed out, both teams will be sharing a point taking India's tally to 7 points.

Although, India would qualify for the semis but won't be certain to top its group as winners. In such a case, South Africa has the opportunity to grab the No.1 spot as they have a better Net Run Rate. In the case of Pakistan and Bangladesh, the winner of the match can only qualify for the semi-finals if the Netherlands knock down South Africa. A win for the Proteas will shatter all the hopes of both Pakistan and Bangladesh.

While there is no reserve day for the Super 12 stage matches, the ICC has given the provision of a reserve day for the semi-finals and the final.

Skipper Rohit Sharma will look to feast on a Zimbabwe bowling attack in his bid to play an innings that is long overdue in a must-win game of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday. With Virat Kohli in imperious form and other top-order batters such as KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav also playing impactful knocks each, the Indian captain (74 runs in 4 games) is in line to play one of his little gems on a ground where he has scored multiple white ball hundreds.