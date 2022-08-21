IND vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch India vs Zimbabwe Match

Team India will be facing Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI of the three-match ODI series on Monday. After defeating the hosts with 2-0, KL Rahul-led team would look to whitewash the series in style. In the series where India won, they bowled first and stopped the hosts for below par totals of 189 and 161 to register an easy win.

In the third ODI, India would look to continue their edgy performance and all eyes will be on stand-in captain KL Rahul who is making his comeback in international cricket with this series, however, he failed to score any runs in the first two ODIs. Moreover, it would be interesting to see whether Team India decides to bat first if they end up winning the toss.

Here's everything from date, and time, to streaming platform that you need to know about the 3rd India vs Zimbabwe ODI:

When is India vs Zimbabwe, the 3rd ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI match will be played on Monday, August 22.

Where will India vs Zimbabwe, the 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.

What time will the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI match start?

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI match will start at 12:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network

Where to follow the Live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI match will be streamed on SonyLiv app.