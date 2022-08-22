Shubman Gill's Maiden International Ton Raises India's Long-Term Hopes

The long wait has ended today for the young Shubman Gill as he scored his first ODI ton in the third ODI against Zimbabwe on Monday.

Gill made his 50-over debut in 2019 and played eight matches before the today's ODI while he played his first Test against Australia in December 2020. The southpaw reached the scores of 90's earlier but failed to convert it to three-figure mark in the international cricket.

It was his day as he smashed his century off 82 balls at the Harare Sports Club. Gill played a knock of 130-run studded with 15 fours and a six. It is not an any other achievement but an historic moment for the 22-year-old as he announced his arrival in the international cricket and will continue to shake the record books.

The left-handed batter has a similar batting style like former swashbuckling batter Yuvraj Singh and flourinsh more and more with experience. The rise of Shubaman Gill will give confidence to India's top-order as Rohit Sharma (35years), Virat Kohli (33 years), Shikhar Dhawan (36 years) are not left with many years in international cricket.

As India eyes to build team for the World Cup beyond 2023, Gill will at the core of the side. He is a proven batter and is tailor-made for the white-ball cricket. The more he plays for India the better it is for the side in long-run. The youngster has the mettle to go long in Indian team if he continue to get the right mentorship.

Netizens wished the left-batter on his many of the first centuries including Yuvraj Singh. Yuvi took to Twitter and wrote," Finally!!! Well played Shubman Gill u seriously deserved that Ton! Congratulations on your first 100 many more to come this is just a start."

Finally!!! Well played @ShubmanGill u seriously deserved that Ton ! Congratulations on your first 💯 many more to come this is just a start 🤛 #indiavszim — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 22, 2022

Gill was not named in India's Asia Cup squad and is yet to make his debut in the T20I format. At this juncture of his career, Gill is thriving for opportunities to prove his skills.