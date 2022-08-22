IND vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill Slams Maiden ODI Ton, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Indian batter Shubman Gill played an outstanding 130-run innings, off 97 balls including 15 fours and a six, steered the visitors to 289/8 in their 50 overs against Zimbabwe in the third ODI at Harare Sports Club.

Gill also broke the record of former India legend Sachin Tendulkar with his 130-run inning. He now has the highest individual ODI score against Zimbabwe among Indian batters. The previous record was held by Tendulkar for his unbeaten 127 runs off 30 balls in 1998 in Bulawayo.

India captain KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first to give match practice to batters ahead of the coveted Asia Cup.

Rahul along with Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings for India and gave a solid start to the side as both the openers managed to keep their wickets in the first powerplay. The duo stitched a 63-run stad for the opening partnership before Brad Evans clean bowled Rahul in the 15th over.

Shubman Gill came in to bat at number 3. Dhawan and Gill had a brief 21-run partnership for the second wicket. Dhawan, who was playing a slow knock, was also dismissed by Evans in the 21st over.

Ishan Kishan joined Gill in the middle and accumulated quick runs for the side. The pair of Kishan and Gill added 140 runs off 127-ball for the third wicket stand and guided India to 200-run mark. Meanwhile, both the batters completed their respective fifties. Kishan departed after scoring 50 as he got unlucky and was declared run out.

After Kishan's dismissal, visitors lost three wickets -- Deepak Hooda (1), Sanju Samson (15) and Axar Patel (1) -- at quick succession and were reduced to 272/6 in 47.4 overs. Gill kept his end firm and smashed his first international century. His innings was ended by Evans in the final over of the innings. Gill played a 130-run at a strike rate of 134.02.



For Zimbabwe, Evans bagged fifer while Victor Nyauchi and Luke Jongwe scalped one wicket each.