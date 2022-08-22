Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI: Sikandar Raza's Blistering Century Goes In Vain as India Win By 13 Runs, Seal Series 3-0

Despite Sikandar Raza's entertaining century India won the 3rd ODI against Zimbabawe by 13 runs at Harare Sports Club and completed the 3-0 clean sweep in the series.

Raza was standout performer for the hosts and kept their hopes alive till the time he was present in the middle. Zimbabwe needed 33 off the last 18 balls with danger-looking Raza and Evans on strike. The duo managed to get 16 runs off the 48th over but Lost the wicket of Evans (28). In the penultimate over, Shardul Thakur bagged the much-needed scalp of Raza. He played a knock of 115 runs including three sixes and nine fours. Shubman Gill pulled a full-length dive at long-on and took a stunning catch.

After Raza's wicket it was one-way traffic for India in the game as they restricted hosts for 276 in 49.3 overs.

Chasing moderate target of 290, Zimbabwe didn't get the best start as India got the first breakthrough early. Deepak Chahar bagged Innocent Kaia (6) in the third over.

Sean Williams partnered with Takudzwanashe Kaitano to steer the hosts innings to comeback but failed to do so as leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked the latter in the 6th over. Kaitano scored 13 runs.

Tony Munyonga and Williams then steered the side to 50-run mark. Spinner Axar Patel got the third wicket for India as he removed Williams in the 17th over. Williams departed after scoring 45 runs.

Sikandar Raza joined Munyonga in the middle but the latter's innings was cut short by Avesh Khan and reduced hosts to 84/3 in 17.5 overs.

Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals as skipper Regis Chakabva (16) and Ryan Burl (8) failed to extend their stay at the crease and were bagged cheaply. Raza continued to dominate from the other end of the crease and found support from Luke Jongwe (14) and then Brad Evans (28).

For India, Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged three wickets but gave 66 runs off his 9.3 overs. Kuldeep Yadav, Asxar Patel and Deepak Chahar got two wickets each.

Earlier, Shubman Gill's ton guided India to 289/8 after skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first. Shubman Gill played an outstanding 130-run innings, off 97 balls including 15 fours and a six while Ishan Kishan smashed fifty. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul also played knocks of 40 and 30 runs respectively.

For Zimbabwe, Brad Evans bagged five wicket haul while Victor Nyauchi and Luke Jongwe grabbed one wicket each.