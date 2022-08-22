Ind vs Zim 3rd ODI: India Opt To Bat, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan Come In

India skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI of the series at Harare Sports Cub on Monday.

This is third consecutive time that Rahul has won the toss in the series but today he decided to bat after electing to bowl first in the last ODIs. India made two changes in the bowling line-up as Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan replaces Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.

"We'll bat first. Just want to challenge ourselves. I've been short of playing time so I'm eager to get some runs and spend time in the middle. Siraj has been very good for the last couple of seasons, he's done well for his franchise and he's brought that form into the ODI game as well. He's very good when there's a bit of moment in the surface. Couple of changes - Siraj and Prasidh miss out, Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan come in," KL Rahul said at the toss.

Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva said that his side need to get early wickets in the game. The hosts also made two changes as Richard Ngarava and Tony Munyonga replaces Tanaka Chivanga and Wessly Madhevere.

"With the ball we need to try and take early wickets today, and then try to deliver with the bat. A couple of changes for us- Richard Ngarava and Tony Munyonga are in, Tanaka Chivanga and Wessly Madhevere miss out. Happy to be doing something different today (bowling first)," Chakabva said.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

India will aim to sweep the series after taking an assailable 2-0 lead.