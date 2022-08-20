Ind vs Zim 2nd ODI: Wanted To Get Some Runs But It Didn't Happen, Says KL Rahul

India skipper KL Rahul said his move of promoting himself up in the batting order didn't worked in the 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe but he confirmed that he will continue to open the innings in the next game.

In the opening clash of the series, Rahul did not get to bat after making his comeback from the injury. In the second ODI, during India's 162-run chase he opened the innings alongwith Shikhar Dhawan but the former failed to get going and was departed cheaply for 1 run.

Commenting on his move Rahul said, "We bat deep and it's good for some of the guys to get time in the middle. We weren't nervous. It didn't work (laughs, on the changed batting order), I wanted to get some runs but it didn't happen. Hopefully in the next game. They have some quality bowlers in the attack and they bowled well to Bangladesh, I watched on the television. The bowlers did come hard, they're tall, big and strong boys."

"Good challenge for us as batters, but we bat deep so it wasn't a worry. We're here to play good cricket and win. It's a great turnout today, it's a weekend, and wherever we go across the world we get good support from Indian fans, so thanks to them," he added.

Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson's unbeaten 43-run knock supported by identical 33 runs of Dhawan and Shubman Gill guided India to five-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI at Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Samson was adjourned Player of the Match title for grabbing three catches behind the stumps and unbeaten 43-run knock.

"How much ever time you spend in the middle, it makes you feel good. Even more special to do it for the country. I did take three catches, but I missed a stumping. Really enjoying keeping and batting. I think they (Indian bowlers) were bowling really good areas, a lot of balls came nicely to me," he said after the match.

India now take unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The 3rd ODI of the series will be played at Harare Sports Club on Monday.