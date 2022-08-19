Ind vs Zim 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd ODI Between India And Zimbabwe

India will look to clinch the series when they step on the field in the 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. The visiting team took 1-0 lead after the opening clash as they thrashed Regis Chakabva's side by 10 wickets.

Men in Blue showed sheer dominance in every aspect of the game and outplayed their opponent in each department. The comeback man KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field which was supported by his bowlers as they bundled the hosts for 189. The remaining job was done by openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill as they played unbeaten knocks of 82 and 81 respectively.

Head coach Rahul Dravid will now have the flexibility of tweaking the playing XI to test the bnech strength ahead of the major tournament -- 2022 Asia Cup.

Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed and Ruturaj Gaikwad will hope to find a spot in the 2nd ODI after failing to feature in the series opener.

On the other hand, the home side will look to fix their batting flaws as their batters barring 2-3 completely collapsed in the last match. Whereas Zimbabwe bowlers have to come up with new strategies to dictate the solid Indian batting line-up them.



India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI: When and Where to watch live streaming?

The India vs Zimbabwe ODI series will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network at 12:45 PM. The ODIs will also be live streamed on the SonyLiv app.

India squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Zimbabwe squad: Regis Chakabva (c), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.