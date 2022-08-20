Ind vs Zim 2nd ODI: India Defeat Zimbabwe by 5 Wickets To Seal Series 2-0

Sanju Samson's unbeaten 43-run knock supported by identical 33 runs of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill guided India to five-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI at Harare Sports Club on Saturday. India now take 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a low-target of 162, India suffered some hiccups in the their innings but comfortably got over the line in the 26th over. Skipper KL Rahul, who promoted himself in the batting-order, failed to leave his impression on the crease and departed early after scoring just one run.

Shubman Gill, who played a 82-run knock in the last game, stepped in to join Dhawan in the middle. Both players started playing their shots after taking some balls to settle. Tanaka Chivanga broke the 42-run partnership between Dhawan and Gill. Dhawan was departed after scoring 33 runs. Gill was then briefly joined by Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda for the third and fourth wicket partnership respectively. Kishan played a knock of six runs while Hooda added 25 runs to the scoreboard.

Despite losing regular wickets, Gill (33) held his end firmly and played furiously. His innings was ended by Luke Jongwe in the 14th over. India were 97-4 after 14 overs.

Wicket-keeper Sanju Samson and Hooda took the charge of chase and kept the scorecard moving. The duo stitched a 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Hooda was removed by Sikandar Raza in the 24th over. The fifty-plus stand was enough to set the stage for India's win in the game.

Samson remained unbeaten on 43 runs including four sixes and three fours while Axar Patel went not out for 6 runs. For Zimbabwe, Jongwe scalped two wickets while Nyauchi, Chivanga and Raza bagged one scalp each.

Earlier, Shardul Thakur's three-wicket haul helped India to bowl out Zimbabwe's innings for 161 in 38.1 overs. Shardul, who came in for Deepak Chahar, returned with the figures of 3-38 in his seven overs. Apart from Shardul, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Deepak Hooda bagged one scalp each.

For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams and Ryan Burl were the only batters who got going in the game as they scored 42 and 39* runs respectively. The last ODI of the series will be played at Harare Sports Club on Monday, August 22.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 161 all out (Sean Williams 42, Ryan Burl 41*; Shardul Thakur 3/38) lost to India 167/5 in 25.4 overs (Sanju Samson 43*, Shubman Gill 33; Luke Jongwe 2/33) by five wickets.