IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Guide India To 10-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe

After a dominating bowling spell by Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel, Indian openers -- Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill -- did their job well to hand the team a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club. India now lead the three-match series by 1-0.

Chasing 199, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill took their time to set their eyes on the ball as hosts were getting the movement from the surface. The scoring rate kept low for the first ten overs but later picked up as both left-handers made themselves comfortasble on the crease. India just added 43 runs in the first 10 overs while their run-rate rose to 6.2 per over in the next 10 overs.

Meanwhile, Dhawan completed his 6500 ODI runs and became 10th Indian batter to do so in the 50-over game. Both southpaws started to play their shots freely after completing their respective fifties. There was nothing from Zimbabwe bowlers that would stop the duo from playing their shots.

In the 26th over, India reached the 150-run mark and confirmed the dominating win over Zimbabwe. It all went according to plan for India as they comfortably chased the target in 30.5 overs.

Gill played a unbeaten knock of 82 runs studded with 10 fours and a six while Dhawan smashed nine boundaries to reach 81*. Earlier, the Indian bowlers backed skipper KL Rahul's decision to bowl and did a terrific job as they bundled Zimbabwe for just 189 runs in 40.3 overs.

Deepak Chahar in his comeback match bagged three wickets and got the support from Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel as well. Axar returned with the figures of 3-24 while Prasidh also bagged three wickets but had a expensive spell of 50-3 in 8 overs.



Mohammed Siraj also registered his name to the scorecard with a single scalp. On the other hand, Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva was the highest run scorer for his side with his 51-ball 35. The second ODI of the series will be played on Saturday, August 20 at Harare Sports Club.