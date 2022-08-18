IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan Becomes 10th Indian Batter To Complete 6,500 Runs In ODIs

India vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan added another feather to his illustrious cap as he completed 6500 runs in the ODIs on Thursday. The southpaw achieved the feat in the ongoing firts ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club while chasing a total of 190-run.

He became the 10th Indian batter to score 6500 or more runs in the 50-over format for India. Before the start of the innings, Dhawan needed just 7 runs to complete 6500 ODI runs. The list is topped by Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) followed by Virat Kohli (12,344), Sourav Ganguly (11,221), Rahul Dravid (10,768), MS Dhoni (10,599), Mohammad Azharuddin (9,378), Rohit Sharma (9,376), Yuvraj Singh (8,609) and Virender Sehwag (7,995).

Coming back to the match, Dhawan alongwith Shubman Gill provided a steady start to the team and the duo are getting runs with an ease.

Earlier, skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field which later proved right as India bundled Zimbabwe for 189 in 40.3 overs. Indian pace attack was spearheaded by Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel. The trio bagged three wickets each and dismantled the hosts batting line-up. Pacer Mohammed Siraj also scalped one wicket.

Despite getting wickets at regular intervals Zimbabwe manage to cross the 150-run mark thanks to the 70-run ninth wicket partnership between Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans. For the hosts, skipper Regis Chakabva (35) scored highest runs for the side while Ngarava and Evans smashed 34 and 33* respectively.

Before the start of India's batting Evans said,"I back myself with the bat. We were just trying to keep it as simple as possible; watch the ball, hit the ball, he (Ngarava) was able to do it much better than me. All we want to do in this series is show that we can compete. If we can get 2-3 wickets and make it hard for them, that would give us confidence going forward."