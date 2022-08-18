IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Being away from the game is hard, says KL Rahul after making comeback

After a dominating 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI, India skipper KL Rahul said he is happy to be back on the field after recovering from injury and spending some time away from the game in rehabilitation.

"As good as it can be, I am on the field and I am happy. We do play a lot of cricket, injuries are going to be a part of it. Being away from the game is hard. Rehab and everything everyday gets boring. We'd rather be playing 365 days than be with the physio," Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

He further lauded Indian bowlers for picking up wickets at regular intervals and giving the side upper hand in the match.

"Picking up wickets is crucial. There was a swing and seam movement as well. But it was good to see them put the ball in right areas and be disciplined. For a few of us, it is great to be back in the Indian dressing room," he said.

Indian bowlers shattered the Zimbabwe's batting line-up completely as they didn't give them chance to settle on the crease. Deepak Chahar, who made his comeback after recovering from an injury, provided the first breakthrough to the side and was later joined by Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel. Chahar, Krishana and Patel grabbed three scals each and wrapped the hosts innings at 189. Chahar was named Player of the Match for his spectacular show with the ball.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill stepped out to chase the target of 190 and did it with the task with an ease. Gill played a unbeaten knock of 82 runs studded with 10 fours and a six while Dhawan smashed nine boundaries to reach 81*.

"I am enjoying batting with the youngster [Gill] and I feel like a youngster too. I enjoyed the consistency from West Indies. I knew that once I was set, I would go after the bowlers. I wanted to rotate the strike as well and then was to accelerate," Dhawan said on his match-winning partnership with Gill.

"My rhythm with Gill has settled nicely. The way he bats and times the ball is lovely to watch. He has shown the consistency in converting fifties into bigger fifties," he added.

Dhawan further heaped praises on Deepak Chahar as he returned with te figures of 3-27 in his seven overs.

"I enjoy [catching at slip] and it has become easy with experience. Our bowling unit did well and it was nice to see Deepak Chahar come back from injury and pick up three wickets. I am sure he would be feeling confident as well," he said.

India is currently leading the three-match series by 1-0 and will look to book the series in the second ODI which will be played on Saturday, August 20 at Harare Sports Club.