IND vs WI, T20I: Sanju Samson Replaces KL Rahul In India Squad

Ahead of T20I against West Indies, wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was announced as the replacement of indisposed KL Rahul in India's T20I squad for the ongoing series against the West Indies, the BCCI said.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson as a replacement for KL Rahul in the T20I squad for the ongoing West Indies series," said the BCCI release.

"KL Rahul was earlier named in the squad and his participation in the T20I series was subject to fitness. The batter tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team," it added.

Sanju Samson was part of the squad in the recently concluded ODI series that the team won 3-0.

Meanwhile, star players such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for this series while Kuldeep, who had suffered a hand injury in the home series against South Africa in June, is making a return in this series. Ravichandran Ashwin is also back in the T20I setup.

The five-match T20I series against the West Indies will start from July 29, today and will go on till August 7. The first match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, followed by the other two games, both of which will take place at Warner Park in St Kitts.

India’s squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.