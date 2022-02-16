New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In India vs West Indies 1st T20I on Wednesday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made his T20I debut and became the first player to do so from the 2020 U-19 batch. Ravi received his India Cap from Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the toss amid cheering from his fellows such as Virat Kohli and India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Congratulations to Ravi Bishnoi who is all set to make his debut for Team India.@Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/LpuE9QuUkk — BCCI (@BCCI) February 16, 2022

Bishnoi was among the star players from the U-19 World Cup 2020 team when they finished as runners-up in the tournament. The young leg-spinner has impressed many with his bowling while playing IPL franchise Punjab Kings in the tournament of 2020. He continued his good performance in the next year's IPL 2021 too.

Ravi Bishnoi making his debut today for team India 🇮🇳

Go well man @bishnoi0056 #INDvWI #RaviBishnoi pic.twitter.com/Ru7CX64FCf — Lucknow Super Giants FC (@LucknowFC) February 16, 2022

Anyhow, this year Ravi Bishnoi has been roped by the franchise Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming IPL 2022 in the mega auction held this Saturday and Sunday in Bengaluru. Bishnoi in his short yet impactful career till now has picked 24 wickets in 23 matches in IPL.

Meanwhile, India Skipper Rohit won the toss against West Indies and decided to bowl first in Kolkata.

At the time of the toss, India skipper Rohit said: "Looks like we are going to bowl first here. I don't want to comment on the pitch as it has played differently every time. We have to prepare ourselves with one eye on Australia. We have to keep ticking the boxes. They are going to challenge us. We are playing with five batters, one all-rounder, and two spinners, Ravi Bishnoi is making his debut."

Earlier, West Indies had suffered a 0-3 defeat in the ODI series against India.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal Ravi Bishnoi.

