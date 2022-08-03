IND vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 7 Wickets To Take Series Lead 2-1

India defeated West Indies by 7 wickets with help of Surya's 76 on Tuesday. India now leads the five-match series 2-1 with the cricket caravan moving to USA's Florida for the last two games of the series.

While more than 147 had never been chased in a T20I at the Warner Park ground, Suryakumar decided to alter that script in a 44-ball knock as India made a short work of the 165-run target in 19 overs.

Shreyas Iyer (24 off 26 balls) was an ideal partner at the other end in a stand of 86 as they made the target look way easier than it actually was and that too on a surface which exactly didn't look batting-friendly during the first part of the game.

Having had a brief dry spell after his maiden T20I hundred at Nottingham, Suryakumar was back in his element and this time in an unfamiliar role as an opener, which he has been performing during the series.

It was another 360 degree effort which showed his flexibility, skill and hand-eye coordination, all in one go. There were eight fours and four sixes in his knock.

There was a picture-perfect lofted six over extra cover off Alzarri Joseph, which will be difficult to forget as he held his pose for several seconds after execution.

There was slashed six off the same bowler and the ramp shot using the pace and bounce, a pull over deep mid-wicket and a cross-batted punch over mid-on fielder.

Against the parsimonious left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, there was a slog sweep over square leg to complete his half-century.

At the half-way stage, the score was 96 for no loss despite skipper Rohit Sharma (11) retiring hurt with a back muscle pull.

By the time Suryakumar was dismissed, India had the match under control with Rishabh Pant (33 not out off 26 balls) providing finishing touches and they won the match.