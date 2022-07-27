IND vs WI, Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Match Tips for West Indies vs India 3rd ODI Match at Queen's Park Oval Stadium

By Aalok Sensharma
Updated: Wed, 27 Jul 2022 05:57 PM IST
Indian team celebrate after taking a wicket of West Indies batsman. (ANI image used for representation)

With an aim sweep the three-match series, Shikhar Dhawan-led India will hope to come out all guns blazing against Nicholas Pooran's West Indies in the third and final one-day international (ODI) at the Queen's Pak Oval in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

India on Sunday had created a world record by sealing their 12th consecutive series win in the ODI format against the West Indies - the most against a team. This might tempt head coach Rahul Dravid to try out the reserve players but he will have to maintain a fine balance between keeping the momentum and testing his bench strength.

West Indies, on the other hand, would hope to put an end to their losing streak in ODIs, which has now stretched to eight matches, including a 0-3 loss to Bangladesh in the preceding rubber.

HERE's EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE 3rd ODI BETWEEN INDIA AND WEST INDIES:

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH:

Date and Time: July 27 at 7 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode

DREAM 11 PREDICTION:

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Shai Hope

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda

Wicket-keeper: Sanju Samson

All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd

Spinner: Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacers: Alzarri Joseph, Shardul Thakur

PROBABLE PLAYING XI:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Avesh Khan/ Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Shai Hope (Wicket-keeper), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, and Hayden Walsh.

FULL SQUAD OF BOTH SIDES:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, and Hayden Walsh.

