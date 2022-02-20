Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: The victory was in Eden Gardens' air when Team India tied its shoes with one clear aim of sweeping the series. A brilliant 65 run innings from Suryakumar Yadav ensured a target of 185 runs by the hosts for West Indies. As many as 81 runs came off the last five overs despite India losing wickets all along. As for the chase by Windies, even captain Nicholas Pooran's magnificent innings (64 off 47) could not pull off a victorious game from West Indies' side.

More to follow...

Posted By: Mukul Sharma