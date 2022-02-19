Kolkata | Jagran Sports Desk: With the series in their bag, India will have the liberty to experiment in the third and final T20I against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. With Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant given a 10-day break, the home team is set to finally include the gifted Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the playing XI.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, India secured their third successive series win with an eight-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I here on Friday. With the T20 World Cup scheduled in less than eight months' time in Australia, Rohit would look to try out new options, beginning with finding a reserve opener.

In the absence of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan has failed to impress at the top of the order and his place could be given to the talented Gaikwad, who has been warming the bench until now. In the middle-order, Shreyas will likely replace Kohli, who has been given a much-needed break ahead of his landmark 100th Test.

Fresh from their thrilling 3-2 victory at home over England, the Windies are yet to win a match in the ongoing tour of India, having lost the preceding ODI series 0-3. In their favorite format, the Kieron Pollard-led side has failed to impress in the first match but, on Friday, the duo of Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran threatened to chase down India's 187 with explosive half-centuries.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details:

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 2022 Venue: The match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 date: India vs West Indies 3rd T20I begins at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday (February 20).

India vs West Indies 3rd T20 telecast channel: India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I live streaming: The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Dream XI Predictions:

Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers (VC), Kieron Pollard, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Odean Smith, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav and Harpreet Brar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan