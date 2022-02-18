New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Clinical in most aspects of the game so far, India will now hope that star batter Virat Kohli also regains his form when they take on a struggling West Indies in the potentially series-deciding second T20 International at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. The touring West Indies side has been far from being at its best and has failed to trouble the hosts in any of the matches so far.

After being outclassed 0-3 in the ODI leg in Ahmedabad, the Kieron Pollard-led team was expected to give India some challenge in its favourite T20 format, especially after a 3-2 win over England in its last series at home. But they hardly managed to trouble the hosts in the first T20I here on Wednesday, going down by six wickets. Another win and it will be a third successive series win for Rohit Sharma after being appointed the full-time captain for Team India.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details:

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 2022 Venue: The match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 date: India vs West Indies 2nd T20I begins at 7:00 PM IST on Friday (February 18).

India vs West Indies 2nd T20 telecast channel: India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I live streaming: The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 2nd T20I will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Dream XI Predictions:

Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers (VC), Kieron Pollard, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Odean Smith, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard (c), Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav and Harpreet Brar.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan