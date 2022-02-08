Ahmedabad | Jagran Sports Desk: Despite the Indian camp being infected by Covid-19, the Rohit Sharma-led team won the first ODI against West Indies on Feb 6 to take a lead of 1-0 in 3 match series. Now, Team India will take on West Indies for the Snd ODI on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Under, the newly appointed India captain Rohit Sharma, hosts had won the first ODI by 6 wickets. With Rohit smashing 60 runs and Yuzuvendra Chahal's dismissing 4 wickets, the Indies were thrashed. Now, in the upcoming match, India would look to take lead and name the series.

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report and weather forecast, dream Xi and Probable Playing XI of the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad:

Pitch Report:

The newly built pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is balanced. The new ball comes perfectly to batters. However, it can give hard time spinners by getting slow at times. But spinners will play important role in today's match.

Weather Forecast:

The weather at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will remain sunny with temperatures hovering around 16 to 29 degrees Celcius. There are no chances of rain as the precipitation remains 0 percent.

Dream 11 Prediction:

Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Nicholas Puran, Rohit Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzuvendra Chahal, Shai Hope, Jason Holder, Prasidh Krishna, Darren Bravo, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI Probable Playing 11:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kemar Roach

Full Squad:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Shahrukh Khan.

West Indies: Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (Wk), Shai Hope (Wk), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach.,Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd

Posted By: Ashita Singh