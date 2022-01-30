St John's (Antigua) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Saturday (local time) announced an unchanged 16-member T20I squad from the recently concluded England series for the forthcoming three-match series against India.

Senior all-rounder Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the squad while Nicholas Pooran will remain his deputy.

"The team has been doing well in the Betway T20I Series against England in Barbados and we decided to stick with the same group of players. They have demonstrated great skill and fight and we expect the same kind of performances on the tour of India," lead selector Desmond Haynes said in a statement.

West Indies are currently facing England in a five-match T20I series. Currently, the series is tied at 2-2 and the series decider will go ahead on Sunday evening.

Earlier, the West Indies board had announced a 15-member squad for the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against. Pollard will also lead the Windies in the ODI series.

The West Indies will visit India from February 6 to 20 to play three ODIs and as many T20Is. The three T20Is will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20, following the three-match ODI Series which will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11.

West Indies T20I Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roseton Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayerrs, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith and Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies ODI Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Brandon King, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma