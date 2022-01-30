New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Team India has added rising T20 sensation M Shahrukh Khan and left-arm spinner Ravi Srinivas Sai Kishore as stand-by players for the upcoming six-match series against West Indies. The hosts have already announced the 18-member squad for slated 3 ODIs and as many T20Is starting from February 6. The one-day internationals will be played at Ahmedabad while the T20Is will be held in Kolkata.

Both Shahrukh and Sai Kishore played a huge part in Tamil Nadu's victorious campaign and their call-up is more of a precautionary measure in COVID-19 times when there is every possibility of a player from the main squad testing positive.

"Yes, Shahrukh and Sai Kishore have been called as standbys for the Windies series. They will also enter the bubble with main team players," a senior BCCI official confirmed the development said.

For Sai Kishore, this is the second opportunity in an Indian team set-up after he was part of the net bowlers' group during a tour of Sri Lanka under Rahul Dravid last year.

Shahrukh, who was in contention to make it to the main squad, has been in the news this season for scoring runs at critical stages, including a last ball six against Karnataka, to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Similarly, against the same opponents in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final, he smashed 79 off 39 balls and his contribution in the final against HP was 42 off 21 balls.

While he might have to wait for his turn as head coach Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma give enough chances to the men who are above him in the pecking order of finishers, he can fancy an opportunity when the big guns are rested as the season progresses.

India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

India T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

Standby Players: Sai Kishore, M Shahrukh Khan

Posted By: Ashita Singh