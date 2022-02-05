New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's new ODI captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday said that Ishan Kishan will open alongside him in the first ODI against the West Indies since the youngster is the only available option for the team with late entrant Mayank Agarwal serving mandatory quarantine period. Kishan was drafted into the ODI squad after Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in isolation.

"Ishan Kishan is the only option we have and he will open with me. Mayank was added to the squad and he is still in isolation. He came (joined) late and we have some rules in place", Rohit said on the eve of the series-opener.

"If someone is travelling, we have to put them in (mandatory 3-day) quarantine. He has still not finished his quarantine, so Ishan will open the innings. Unless there's an injury as we have a training today and there is nothing of that sort," he added.

Dhawan, Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer may miss ODIs:

Rohit also made it clear that the COVID positive trio of Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Gaikwad are still in isolation and they are still not sure when they would be available. "I have no idea," Rohit said when asked when the trio would be available.

"At the moment the three guys are in isolation. They are doing pretty well and that's a good thing. But yeah, it's so uncertain. Last-minute, you will see anyone turning positive and you have to make a change and get someone else," Rohit said.

The skipper understands that a situation like this can disturb the balance of the team. "Look, it is a tricky one (situation). With Covid, there is so much uncertainty and if it happens, how long it takes for recovery is different as every individual is different. Sometimes, it takes 7-8 days and sometimes, it can take 14 days," he said.

Playing Kuldeep, Chahal together is certainly on my mind, says Rohit Sharma:

Rohit Sharma further said that playing spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav together is certainly on his mind and he will have a look at it in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies.

"Kuldeep and Chahal have been great performers for us in the past and they have created an impact in those years whenever they have played together, in the middle they were left out because of the combination we wanted to get. It is certainly on my mind to get them back together, Kuldeep especially," said Rohit.

"We want to get Kuldeep in slowly, we do not want him to be rushed. It is important to give him some time to come into his own groove, we do not want to put him in a situation where we are asking too much from him also. I think for us, it is important that we handle the situation carefully. Both these players are important", he added.

India to play 3 ODIs against West Indies:

Team India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16. When India takes the field on Sunday, it will become the first international team to play 1000 ODIs. Currently, at 999 matches, India accounts for 518 wins and 431 losses.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan