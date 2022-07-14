IND vs WI 2022: India's Squad For 5-Match T20I Series Announced; Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Rested

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate after the latter takes a wicket. (Photo: ANI)

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced India's 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the West Indies. The squad includes opener KL Rahul and spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who missed the limited overs series against England due to injuries.

However, the top cricketing board in India said the inclusion of Kuldeep and Rahul is subject to fitness. It also said that Virat Kohli, who is probably going through the worst phase of his career, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the series.

The Men in Blue, meanwhile, will tour West Indies for a three-match one-day international (ODI) series and a five-game T20I series. The ODI series will be held from July 22 to 27. All games would be played at the Port of Spain.

On the other hand, the T20Is will be held from July 29 to August 7. While the first game would be played at Trinidad on July 29, the second and third T20Is would be held at St Kitts on August 1 and 2, respectively.

The fourth and the fifth T20Is would be held on August 6 and 7, respectively, at Lauderhill in Florida.

Here's India's full squad for the five-match T20I series against West Indies:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (subject to fitness), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav (subject to fitness), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Here's India's full squad for the three-match ODI series against West Indies:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.