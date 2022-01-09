New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: With the sharp surge in cases of covid and an Omicron threat looming on India the upcoming series of India vs West Indies are in question. This sudden third wave of coronavirus has introduced curbs, including weekend lockdowns and curfews. Amid all the threats, BCCI does not want any mishap with the tournament as they are planning to introduce some major changes with the venues for the tournament.

India is slated to play six white-ball games three ODIs and as many T20Is at six venues, starting with the first 50-over match at Ahmedabad on February 6.

For the upcoming tournament in Feb, the other venues which are scheduled to host the matches are Jaipur (February 9), Kolkata (February 12), Cuttack (February 15) Visakhapatnam (February 18), and Thiruvananthapuram (February 20).

But now, reportedly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, BCCI is planning to reduce the number of venues for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies.

“Nothing has been decided as of now. This is a fluid situation and we are keeping an eye on the situation, and we will take a call at the appropriate time,” PTI reported quoting a senior BCCI official.

Given the current COVID situation in the country, the Board might look to host the six games at three centers to avoid too much traveling as it might make the players vulnerable to infections.

West Indies Team to Reach India on Feb 1:

The West Indies team is scheduled to undergo three-day isolation after landing in Ahmedabad on February 1 and then there will be practice sessions on February 4 and 5 before the action begins with the first ODI at Motera on February 6.

In the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic, recently, BCCI was forced to postpone major domestic tournaments including Ranji Trophy and the Col CK Naidu Trophy due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Posted By: Ashita Singh