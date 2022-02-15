New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After whitewashing the Windies 3-2 in the recently concluded ODI series in Ahmedabad, the Indian caravan now moves to Kolkata for the three T20Is. High on confidence, the Men in Blue will try to clinch another series to their name while the West Indies, who had defeated the World number one England just recently, will hope that the change of format will change their fortunes too.

India, who is struggling with some meaningful replacements due to injuries, last week announced that opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel were ruled out of the series, and Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda were named as replacements. Virat Kohli's form has also been a big concern for the team looking at his scores 8, 18, 0 in the three ODIs.

However, It is safe to say that Ishan Kishan who recently was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore would open the batting alongside Rohit in the T20I series in the absence of KL Rahul. It would be needed to see how the likes of Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer perform in the middle-order.

Talking about West Indies, the side displayed horrendous batting in the ODI series, but the side recently defeated England 3-2 in the shortest format and they would look to take the form into the series against India. It needs to be seen whether Kieron Pollard would be available having missed the last two ODIs due to a niggle.

IND vs WI 1st T20 Details:

Date: 16th Feb 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Ind vs West Indies 1st T20 Dream XI Team:

Keepers – Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma ©, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rovman Powell

All-rounder – Jason Holder

Bowlers – Harshal Patel (vc), Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Odean Smith

IND vs WI 1st T20 Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Roseton Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan