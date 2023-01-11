IND vs SL: Will Kuldeep Yadav Feature In Playing XI For 2nd ODI? Check Out Preview And Probable 11

Buoyed by the form of its top three batters, a clinical India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead when they face Sri Lanka in the second ODI here on Thursday. Having ended his century drought for nearly three years in a T20I against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup in September, Virat Kohli has not looked back since then especially in the white ball format and brought up his 73rd International century in their 67-run win in Guwahati on Tuesday. He looked in supreme control in the first ODI in Guwahati on Tuesday and made Sri Lanka pay the price for two dropped chances to slam a back-to-back ODI hundreds that formed the backbone of India's massive 373 for seven.

It was like the Kohli of the old as he looked uncluttered and no Sri Lankan bowler troubled him. Even Rohit Sharma looked at his vintage best as he scored at a strike-rate of more than 130. In the bowling department, there were slight concerns as Indian bowlers failed to bundle out the visitors after reducing them to 206/8 till the 37th over. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal did pick up a wicket and was economical for an ODI format, however, these figures are far from his best performance. Not just yesterday, Chahal has not been at his best for a long time.

Will Kuldeep Yadav find a place in the playing 11? He did display return to form against Bangladesh. However, Team India is unlikely to tinker with a winning team.

Probable Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav



Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama



Inputs from PTI