IND vs SL: Wasim Jaffer Praises Umran Malik On His Wicket-taking Ability, Says 'He Has Been Expensive But..'

Former India Cricketer Wasim Jaffer has heaped huge praises on speedster Umran Malik after the conclusion of the T20 series between India and Sri Lanka. Jaffer, who has been following Umran since the IPL 2021 (Indian Premier League), stressed on the fact that the 23-year-old has improved considerably from his early days.

Umran picked up 7 wickets in the 3 T20I's but he was expensive in his 4-over spells in 2nd and 3rd match. Jaffer pointed out that as Umran doesn't have too many variations, he will go for runs at times but he has got that wicket-taking ability.

"I thought he has improved considerably. Since I saw him in the IPL, I thought he will always be expensive in this format because he doesn't have too many variations or slower balls. When you bowl at 145-150 clicks, sometimes you have to beat the batters with the lack of pace as well," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

"Anything that comes with pace, goes out of the ground, as the batters are smart enough to use that pace. But his line and lengths have improved considerably. He's also got that wicket-taking ability. He has been expensive in the games, but he has picked up crucial wickets. So, he has shown considerable improvements since I saw him in the IPL," he added.

In the third and final T20I in Rajkot, Malik picked two wickets in the form of Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and Maheesh Theekshana while conceding 31 runs in three overs with an economy of 10.30.

India registered a 91-run over Sri Lanka in the final T20I and wrapped up the three-match series 2-1 on Saturday.